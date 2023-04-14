Centenary bank commits Sh185m sponsorship towards humanitarian initiatives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank has joined hands with Rotary Club towards the continued support of the humanitarian initiatives. This was announced at a press launch held at Kampala Serena Hotel where Rotary unveiled the official partners of the 98th Rotary District Conference.

Speaking at the launch, Beatrice Lugalambi the General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communication Centenary Bank thanked all key players for their contribution towards charitable causes in the country and reaffirmed that the bank would continue to support these humanitarian initiatives. Centenary Bank is the largest commercial microfinance bank in Uganda.

“Centenary Bank appreciates the Rotary Leadership in Uganda and beyond for the noble acts of service you are championing under the different Rotary programs. We are proud to be part of this journey for the last 12 years as a major sponsor and particularly for this DCA,” said Lugalambi, adding that, “As a gold sponsor, the bank has committed a total of Ugx. 185 million. Such humanitarian causes directly relate to our Mission as a Bank where we seek to transform lives, especially for the rural poor which is testament to the great value we attach to our communities.”

The bank has over the years supported different charity drives a notion Lugalambi attributes to the mission of Centenary Bank.

“We have supported activities like the annual cancer run, Free Malaria Uganda, family health drives, cervical cancer screening, youth empowerment drives to mention but a few that have resulted into propelling our agenda as a bank to support and empower rural areas of Uganda,” she stated.

Lugalambi went ahead to commend the different initiatives of Rotary Uganda which the bank has supported and promised to do even more so that the communities they serve are well taken care of. “In the year we have just concluded, the Bank spent a total of ugx.1.5 billion, under corporate social responsibility impacting one hundred thousand (100,000) Ugandans directly and over 10 million indirectly. Among the key activities supported were environmental initiatives, health, education, and social mission. We shall continue being deliberate on these initiatives as part of our sustainability agenda.”

Lugalambi called upon everyone to support in any way they can to ensure that Ugandans are at the forefront of change in their communities.

“As I conclude, I would like to call upon all Ugandans, in your individual capacity to join us on these different projects that are being undertaken by Rotary so that we can cause change in the lives of our Ugandans, economically, socially and environmentally,” she encouraged.

Joining Centenary bank and Rotary were other key players such as Roke Telkom and Uganda Breweries.