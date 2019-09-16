Centenary Bank Bugiri to continue serving customers despite truck accident

Bugiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank has summoned its legion of CenteAgents to its Bugiri branch to continue serving customers as they work to restore normal service after a truck crashed into their offices.

“The incident did not cause harm to any of our customers, or staff as the bank was closed. All our personnel are safe and accounted for including the security team on duty at the branch at the time,” Centenary Bank said in a statement.

The accident involved a truck, registration number UBD 669H that rammed into the branch around 4.00am on Monday 16th September, 2019.

“Police is investigating the circumstances under which the accident occurred. Our Bank is taking all the necessary steps within the constraints of time and safety to ensure Bugiri branch resumes as soon as possible,” the statement said.

They assured customers that , “so far, some of the CenteAgents are already stationed at the branch to offer service. We encourage our customers in Bugiri to access service through our alternative channels including CenteMobile, AgentBanking, CenteVoucher, Online banking and CenteVisa.