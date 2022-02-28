Muhwezi says censure motion against him over torture was malicious

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security Minister, Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi has said that the move by opposition members of parliament to table a censure motion against him for failure to stop the illegal torture of Ugandans by security forces, was meaningless.

Opposition members of parliament started seeking signatures for the motion to censure Minister Muhwezi on February 10 before the 10 working days provided for under the Parliament Rules of Procedure elapsed on Thursday.

They had sought to censure Muhwezi for allegedly abdicating responsibility in the face of torture of Ugandans by security officers, detention without trial, and missing persons.

However, the move collapsed after the opposition legislators failed to raise the necessary signatures. Only 88 MPs out of the required 176 signed the motion. Out of the total 529 MPs in the 11th Parliament, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party enjoys majority numbers with 336 MPs, 109 opposition MPs.

While representing Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja during a thanks giving ceremony for former Minister for Regional Affairs Philemon Mateke to celebrate 55 years he spent serving Uganda government, Maj. Gen. Muhwezi strongly hailed NRM MPs especially from western Uganda for declining to sign the motion seeking to censure him out of the security ministry. The function was at Nyakabingo Church of Uganda in Chahi sub-county, Kisoro district .

Muhwezi who is also the Rujumbura county Member of Parliament in Rukungiri district explained that opposition legislators are only fighting him and his ministry so that they gain political sympathy.

He said that he was very happy when many MPs cooperated and refused to sign the censure motion. He describes the motion as “wind and dead”. He also laughed at opposition legislators for fronting such a meaningless motion against him.

In a speech that was read for her by Muhwezi, Nabbanja hailed Mateke for his committed service to the nation for 55 years, a thing that has kept him an outstanding figure in Uganda’s historical and present achievements.

During the function sh130 million was collected for the roofing of Nyakabingo Church of Uganda. The church roofing budget is sh233 million.

****

URN