Celebrating the legendary Diego Armando Maradona

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Viewers on DStv joined the world in mourning the death of football legend Diego Armando Maradona, with the 60-year-old passing away from a heart attack on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

The Argentine number 10 encapsulated everything there is to love about the beautiful game with his skill, strength and imagination, while his impoverished roots and struggles through life humanised him and made him relatable in a way that few elite athletes ever are. He truly was a hero both of and for the common people.

SuperSport will be celebrating the life of Maradona with several special programmes available on DStv Catch Up, including a two-part documentary which follows his incredible career from Argentinos Juniors to Barcelona, Napoli and back to his beloved Boca Juniors and all the success he enjoyed with the ‘Albiceleste’ – headlined by an astonishing showing at the 1986 World Cup.

There are also programmes highlighting Maradona’s place as an all-time football great, the rivalry between England and Argentina (which reached its peak with the legend’s infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal), an ESPN special on the player, the FIFA World Cup 1986 official film and a touching tribute paid to the player by former England striker Gary Lineker.

“I played for a Rest of the World side at Wembley, when I was at Barcelona, all the great players like (Michel) Platini on the pitch were all totally in awe of him,” said Lineker.

“The first thing he did in the dressing room was sit there in just a pair of shorts, juggling his socks on his left foot for about five minutes. Then he went out on the pitch and did something incredible, one of the most unbelievable things I have even seen on a football pitch.

“He juggled the ball all the way out to the centre circle, when he got there, still juggling, he went ‘bang’ and kicked the ball up as high as he could, then waited. It came down, he went ‘bang’ and did it again. He did it 13 times and the most he ever did was walk three paces to it. All of us were sitting there saying: ‘that is impossible’”

Catch Up content on Maradona:

– Maradona Documentary – 2 parts (1h 43mins)

– Football’s Greatest – Maradona (26 mins)

– England Rivalry (1986 World Cup) (26 mins)

– Gary Lineker tribute (4 mins)

– ESPN Maradona Special (26 mins)

– FIFA World Cup 1986 Film