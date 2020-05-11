Cecilia Ogwal collapses in Parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament, Cecilia Atim Ogwal collapsed in parliament this afternoon, URN has learnt.

The legislator reportedly started vomiting and feeling nauseated around 2:00 pm before she collapsed.

The parliamentary medic team picked her up from the pigeonhole area and took her to the waiting room where they administered first aid according to eye witnesses.

She was later rushed with an ambulance to her home for rest.

Ogwal confirmed to URN on phone feeling sick at Parliament and being given assistance but said she was out of danger. She said she was feeling better after vomiting but was still nauseated.

Although there is no plenary on Mondays, MPs attend committee and commission meetings while other attend to business in their offices.

The Corporate and Public Affairs department of parliament couldn’t be reached to comment on the matter by the time of filing this story.

URN