CECAFA 2017: Basena calls 8 KCCA stars but overlooks ‘deadly’ Shaban

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes head coach Moses Basena has named a 26-man squad to start training on Wednesday ahead of their defence of the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya.

Champions KCCA FC have eight players in the squad, but Shaban Mohammed who has struck six in his first three matches, was overlooked. Club sources say he is being preserved for the U20 COSAFA team.

The CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, which brings together all the national teams of the 13 member countries, will be held December 3 to 17, 2017.

Uganda are the current champions having won a record 14th title in Addis Ababa in December 2015 after beating Rwanda 1-0 in the final.

Cranes squad has:

Goalkeepers: Isma Watenga (Vipers SC), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA FC), Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka FC) Ikara Tom (Kirinya Jinja SS)

Rest of team: Wadada Nicholas (Vipers SC), Kiyemba Ibrahim (Sc Villa Jogoo), Isaac Muleme (KCCA FC), Aggrey Madoi (Police FC), Juuko Murushid Simba-Tanzania), Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC), Savio Kabugo (Proline FC), Bernard Muwanga (Sc Villa Jogoo), Tom Masiko (Vipers SC), Mutyaba Muzamiru (KCCA FC), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC), Albert Mugisa (Police FC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mucureezi Paul (KCCA FC), Allan Kateregga (KCCA FC), Allan Kyambadde (Sc Villa Jogoo), Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars FC), Derick Nsibambi (KCCA FC), Hood Kaweesa (Police FC), Batte Seif (Bright Stars FC), Saddam Juma (KCCA FC), Daniel Isiagi (Proline FC), Basse Methodious (Mbarara City FC).

**Source FUFA.CO.UG