CEC: Oulanyah takes Northern Uganda

The Independent August 21, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

 

File photo: Oulanyah is the NRM CEC ‘champion’ of Northern Uganda

✳ Chairperson
Yoweri  Museveni – unopposed

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson
Moses Kigongo – unopposed

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson
Rebecca Kadaga    6,776 votes
Persis Namuganza   3,943 votes

✳  Vice Chairperson Northern
Jacob Oulanyah- 7,474
Sam Engola -1,665
Odong Samuel- 277
Jokkene Timothy-895

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah trounced political heavyweight Sam Engola to emerge the new Vice Chairperson in NRM’S top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

