CEC: Oulanyah takes Northern Uganda

✳ Chairperson

Yoweri Museveni – unopposed

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson

Moses Kigongo – unopposed

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson

Rebecca Kadaga 6,776 votes

Persis Namuganza 3,943 votes

✳ Vice Chairperson Northern

Jacob Oulanyah- 7,474

Sam Engola -1,665

Odong Samuel- 277

Jokkene Timothy-895

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah trounced political heavyweight Sam Engola to emerge the new Vice Chairperson in NRM’S top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW