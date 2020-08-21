CEC: Kiwanda edges Kalangwa to win Central Uganda

Tentative NRM CEC Election results
✳ Chairperson
Yoweri Museveni – unopposed
✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson
Moses Kigongo – unopposed
✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson
Rebecca Kadaga 6,776 votes
Persis Namuganza 3,943 votes
✳ Vice Chairperson Central
Kiwanda Godfrey-4,800
Kalisa Kalangwa -3,701
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister Godfrey Kiwanda brushed off the challenge of new comer Kalisa Kalangwa to win the the contest for Central Uganda in the NRM’S to organ Central Executive Committee (CEC).
The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW