CEC: Kiwanda edges Kalangwa to win Central Uganda

Tentative NRM CEC Election results

✳ Chairperson

Yoweri Museveni – unopposed

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson

Moses Kigongo – unopposed

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson

Rebecca Kadaga 6,776 votes

Persis Namuganza 3,943 votes

✳ Vice Chairperson Central

Kiwanda Godfrey-4,800

Kalisa Kalangwa -3,701

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister Godfrey Kiwanda brushed off the challenge of new comer Kalisa Kalangwa to win the the contest for Central Uganda in the NRM’S to organ Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW