CEC: Kiwanda edges Kalangwa to win Central Uganda

The Independent August 21, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Minister Kiwanda won a tight race

Tentative NRM CEC Election results

✳ Chairperson
Yoweri  Museveni – unopposed

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson
Moses Kigongo – unopposed

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson
Rebecca Kadaga    6,776 votes
Persis Namuganza   3,943 votes

✳ Vice Chairperson Central
Kiwanda Godfrey-4,800
Kalisa Kalangwa -3,701

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Minister Godfrey Kiwanda brushed off the challenge of new comer Kalisa Kalangwa to win the the contest for Central Uganda in the  NRM’S to organ Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.

 

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

