Ceasefire fails in Sudan, vital supplies run short

Khartoum , Sudan | Xinhua | A 24-hour ceasefire agreed upon by the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has failed on Wednesday with eyewitnesses saying fightings continue.

The ceasefire, brokered by countries trying to evacuate their citizens, was supposed to come into effect at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

Dwindling vital supplies and the threatened healthcare system in Sudan are pressing issues. Residents are running out of food, fuel and other vital supplies, with the health care system in danger of collapse, UN humanitarians said on Wednesday.

“We desperately need a humanitarian pause so that wounded and sick civilians can reach hospitals,” said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. “People in the capital Khartoum have been unable to safely leave their homes to buy food and other essentials for days now.”

The relevant parties are still trying to help broker a truce.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to attend a virtual meeting on Sudan on Thursday and will continue to make phone calls during the day, in an attempt to secure a 24-hour ceasefire between the fighting forces in Sudan, according to Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday called on conflicting Sudanese parties to cease fire during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr (festival of breaking the fast) holiday that follows the holy month of Ramadan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday the country is holding talks with conflicting sides of Sudan for an ultimate ceasefire. “We are negotiating with both parties. We are negotiating to stop the conflict,” he told reporters.

Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday urged the international community to step up efforts to end the unrest in Sudan that has entered a fifth day, noting that there is a real danger of escalation of hostilities in Sudan into a security and humanitarian crisis on a devastating scale.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF broke out on Saturday, forcing civilians to flee and seek shelter from the hostilities. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured. ■