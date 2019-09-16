CCEDU urges youth to be at the heart of Uganda’s political process

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) called upon government, non-government and inter-governmental entities to ensure that young people are at the heart of Uganda’s political processes as unhampered, active and meaningful players.

In a statement to mark International Day of Democracy September 15, CCEDU urged young people to peacefully lead and participate in on-going and upcoming activities that have a bearing on the 2021 general election. They urged them to particularly register for National IDs and clearly indicate their preferred place of voting.

“At the next general election for instance, Uganda will have a significantly youthful population. About 72% of the voters will be aged between 18 and 40 years, ” said Crispin Kaheru, Coordinator, CCEDU in the statement, adding that ” As we commemorate the International Day of Democracy, let’s strongly reflect on this year’s theme, ‘Participation’ and never forget that meaningful democracy is built around the hallmarks of active citizen engagement, inclusion and equal treatment.”

He said that as Uganda commemorates the International Day of Democracy, citizens should always remember that democracy flourishes when people feel represented and able to freely substantively participate in the political affairs of their society.

Launched on August 19th, 2009, the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) is a broad coalition that brings together over 800 like-minded civil society organizations and over eight thousand individuals to advocate for electoral democracy in Uganda.

The overriding agenda of this coalition is to advocate and promote integrity, transparency and active citizen participation in Uganda’s electoral process.

******

FULL STATEMENT

Statement – International Day of Democracy, 15 September 2019

As we commemorate the International Day of Democracy, let’s strongly reflect on this year’s theme, ”Participation”. Meaningful democracy is built around the hallmarks of active citizen engagement, inclusion and equal treatment.

At the next general election for instance, Uganda will have a significantly youthful population. About 72% of the voters will be aged between 18 and 40 years.

We therefore would like to use the opportunity of this year’s Democracy Day to call upon government, non-government and inter-governmental entities to ensure that young people are at the heart of Uganda’s political processes as unhampered, active and meaningful players.

We call on young people to actively and peacefully lead and participate in on-going and upcoming activities that have a bearing on the 2021 general election – including registering for National IDs and clearly indicating their preferred place of voting.

We reiterate, that, amidst the rising tide of threats to democracy, it is critical to continuously nurture an environment where citizens have the power to genuinely determine by whom, and how, they are governed.

Finally, as we commemorate the International Day of Democracy, let’s remember that democracy flourishes when people feel represented and able to freely substantively participate in the political affairs of their society.

For God and My Country.

Crispin Kaheru

Coordinator, CCEDU