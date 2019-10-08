CCEDU coordinator Crispin Kaheru welcomes Miria Matembe, then resigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Coordinator of Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) Crispin Kaheru has resigned, saying he has served his term.

“On assuming that role, at the age of 26, I made a personal commitment to serve in this position for a maximum of nine (9) years; so now, having fulfilled my personal pledge, it is time for me to begin a new phase in my professional life,” said Kaheru in his resignation later.

He started his letter by congratulating Maria Matembe, the new CCEDU chairperson.

“First of all I wish to congratulate you on your election as Chair of CCEDU’s Board of Directors. Your election comes at a time of transformation and I am confident that, under your leadership, the Board will ensure that CCEDU is fit for purpose.”

His last assignment was monitoring the Hoima by-election in which CCEDU concluded that, “not withstanding the incidents, polling day was generally calm in Hoima Municipality although with a few spots of tension. People generally came out to exercise their right to vote.”

Launched on August 19th, 2009, the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) is a broad coalition that brings together over 800 like-minded civil society organizations and over eight thousand individuals to advocate for electoral democracy in Uganda.

The overriding agenda of this coalition is to advocate and promote integrity, transparency and active citizen participation in Uganda’s electoral process.

FULL LETTER BELOW

