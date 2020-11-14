Cavani, Suarez on target as Uruguay rout Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia | XINHUA | Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez scored either side of halftime as Uruguay secured a 3-0 away victory over Colombia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier here on Friday.

It took less than five minutes for Uruguay to take the lead at Estadio Metropolitano as the two-time World Cup winners capitalized on shoddy Colombia defending.

Jefferson Lerma gave the ball away in his own half after being harried by Nahitan Nandez, who then received a one-touch pass from Suarez before feeding Cavani on the left side of the area. The Manchester United striker opened up his body to side-foot a first-time shot past David Ospina.

Suarez doubled the visitors’ lead, sending Ospina the wrong way from the penalty spot after Jeison Murillo was deemed to have fouled Rodrigo Bentancur inside the area.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez heaped further misery on the Cafeteros when he combined with Lucas Torreira and lashed a low 30-yard drive past Ospina’s outstretched right hand.

