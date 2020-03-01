Catholic Church unveils museum in memory of Cardinal Wamala

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka diocese catholic diocese has unveiled a historical museum that depicts the priestly life and works of Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala.

The museum is found in his ancestral home in Kamaggwa village in Lwankoni Sub County in Kyotera district.

The museum will act as a reference center for the reputable contribution of Cardinal Wamala to both the Catholic faith and country at large.

Bishop Serverus Jjumba of Masaka Diocese says the Museum is a collection of significant items and moments in the life of Cardinal Wamala, which will help priests and ordinary Christians to reflect on how to live purposeful lives filled with great contributions to the society.

Inside the museum, are pictures of Cardinal Wamala’s priestly life, books, pastoral letters and religious souvenirs as well as literature about his biography that is traced way back to his great grandparents.

Bishop Jjumba says they are going to use the museum for education, leisure, entertainment and inspiration to people from all walks of life.

Jjumba also led Christians on Saturday in a thanksgiving prayer for the dedicated services of Cardinal Wamala who he described as an extraordinary humble servant of rare character and integrity.

President Yoweri Museveni, who commissioned the Museum, applauded Cardinal Wamala for his lifetime contributions that went beyond evangelisation in Church to providing guidance towards the political transformation and leadership of the country.

He revealed that Cardinal Wamala was among the first opinion leaders who embraced the National Resistance Rebels-NRA guerilla movement.

Alongside his surviving sibling, Reverend Monsignor, Henry Kyabukasa, Cardinal Wamala, said they were delighted that the Church has granted him such a great honor that will assure him of a long-lasting legacy.

The Ceremony was graced by the Chairman of the Uganda Catholic Episcopal Conference and Kiyinda-Mityana, Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, who asked Christians to strive and preserve such a historical monument that has been put in place.

******

URN