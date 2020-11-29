Cases of domestic violence in Acholi region increase

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has said cases of domestic violence in Acholi sub-region increased between March to October this year.

The report indicates that from March to October this year, a total of 1,189 cases of domestic violence were reported to police in the eight districts of Acholi sub-region.

These cases within only eight months surpassed the cases of domestic violence recorded in the region in 2019, according to the Police Annual Crime Report of 2019. According to the annual crime report, Acholi sub region recorded 1,131 cases of domestic violence.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network-URN in an interview that out of the 1,189 cases of domestic violence reported to police from March to October this year, 473 and 711 involved children and the elderly persons respectively.

According to Okema, only 191 out of the reported cases were fully investigated and the perpetrators taken to court and only 7 were convicted and sentenced. He said men are the leading perpetrators of the vice.

Okema said the number of convictions compared to the number of reported cases is so alarming, something that needs immediate intervention from the different stakeholders.

Emmy Ocen, a resident of Gulu city however faulted police over the increased cases of domestic violence saying police in the child and family protection unit have been siding with the women who are victims of domestic violence to extort money from the men who are the perpetrators instead acting professionally.

Stephen Kaija, the Aswa River Region Police commander revealed that they are going to advocate for more men to be involved in the child and family protection care units to allow them share ideas in regards to eliminating domestic violence.

Maj. Santos Okot Lapolo, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner however attributed the increase in the cases of domestic violence to the superiority complex among most men. He said most men exhibit their authority in the family by beating their wives and children something he strongly condemned.

Lapolo said ending all forms of violence against women and children needs a concerted effort and the involvement of men in the fight.

On November 26th, Uganda joined the rest of the world and launched 16 days of activism against gender based violence under the theme “Orange the world, fund, respond, prevent, collect”.

URN