Cases of child neglect are on the rise in Acholi sub region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight children with physical disabilities have been abandoned by their parents in Acholi.

The eight include three girls and five boys who were brought into the centre from the four districts of Kitgum, Nwoya, Amuru and Gulu.

Josephine Ogweta, the Deputy Director for St. Jude Children Home in Gulu West Division says that the children are between 6 to 19 years.

Ogweta revealed that the centre is currently home to 105 children who were either abandoned by their mothers due to domestic violence or being orphans and other health complications.

She however urged the community to revive the culture of shared responsibility for providing care and a safe environment for the children.

The Fourth Division Commander Maj. General Bony Bamwiseki who visited the center says hostility on children has increased the number of street children in Gulu.

Bamwiseki explained violence at home has exposed children to greater risk in life which has forced the majority of the kids on the streets and yet no attention is paid to address their concerns.

Gulu district registered 93 cases of child neglect in just two weeks of the lockdown and according to police, Acholi sub region registered 1,189 cases of domestic violence between March and October.

Police similarly registered 1,131 cases of violence at home in 2019 in the region according to the annual crime report.

URN