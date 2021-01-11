Carry your pens on polling day -Mao advises Ugandans

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Democratic party President, Nobert Mao has asked voters to carry their own pens on voting day as a measure to safeguard against the corona virus and other dangers.

Nobert Mao who was addressing Pader residents at Mayor’s garden in Pader Town council on Sunday evening said that their decision to contest as candidates is not because of the trust they have in the electoral commission, but the trust they have in voters.

The presidential candidate added that at this point, voters should not rubbish any rumor they hear related to vote rigging, since there are many strategies put in place to this effect.

According to Mao, a veteran lawyer, there is no rule in the constitution of Uganda that bars a Ugandan from moving with his or her pen to cast their vote. He was responding to a concern raised by voters suggesting that they cannot trust pens that will be placed for voting at the polling station on polling day.

In a spirit of better to err on the side of caution, Mao emphasized that voters should rather move with their pens to be on a safer side, than trust the unknown.

Mao also called upon the youth not to accept their votes to be bought cheaply by candidates since this will only affect the quality of leadership in the future. He instead appealed for reason in choosing a candidate of choice, saying you may defer in ideas but be reasonable in choosing a leader who will promote development.

