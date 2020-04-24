Cargo drivers fault police for checking their trucks without protective gears

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cargo truck drivers have raised concern about police officers examining their trucks without wearing protective gear saying it exposes them to contracting coronavirus.

Through Haulers Cargo Truck Driver’s Association which comprises about 1000 truck drivers spread across the East African region, the truck drivers accuse police officers of approaching them without protective gear.

The Association Chairperson, Hamis Hussein told URN at their offices in Mukono that majority of their members complain about police officers who climb their trucks to ascertain compliance with the Covid-19 preventive guidelines without sanitizing their hands.

He also says that some of the officers use the same pair of gloves for morning to evening which is risky.

Isabirye Lukwago, a driver plying the Tanzania-Uganda route says they have been pleading with the officers to stop opening their doors without sanitizing their hands in vain.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says in some instances officers run out of gears which they are trying to resolve.

He however says they can’t relax on checking trucks to ensure they comply with the presidential directives of fight covid-19.

Seventeen truck drivers have so tested positive for Covid-19.

