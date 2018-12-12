Care Uganda to fight GBV using online platform twitter

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Care, a humanitarian and development organization hopes to use twitter platform to make a contribution towards the fight against gender based violence in Uganda and beyond.

The organisation’s top officials for Uganda told journalists in Kampala on Dec.10 that through the #HearMeTooUG Twitter Town Hall, they will focus on a recap of Care Uganda’s preceding 16 days of activism activities to stir the conversation about the sexual offense bill in Uganda, the importance of male engagement in tackling gender based violence (GBV) issues and sexual harassment at the work floor. It would also do the same to discuss and expose the human resource implications for GBV issues in the workplace and more.

It is hoped that this platform will attract attention of experts on the role of the International Labour Organization Convention to end violence and harassment in the world of work.

Officials said that this online platform would allow the voices of those who cannot attend meetings physically to express their opinion on the matter.

According to the World Health Organisation (2017 figures), 818 million women globally have experienced sexual and physical violence at home, in their communities or in the workplace.

Another study conducted by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights in 2015 indicates that between 74% and 75% of women doing vocational jobs and those who occupy senior leadership positions have experienced sexual harassment at some time in their lives.

Experts say campaigns like one being backed by Care would contribute tangibly to reducing these sexual violence cases.