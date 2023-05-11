Captain’s Bell receives Sh133m sponsorship from Absa Bank Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The Captain’s Bell golf tournament held annually at the Uganda Golf Club, has received a major boost by ABSA Bank, who have offered the event sh133 million.

The tournament tees off on May 20, at the par 72 Kitante course.

“The Captain’s Bell tournament has been bringing together great players, colleagues and friends for over 70 years, and throughout this journey, we have continued to grow bigger and stronger thanks to the steadfast support of partners like Absa Bank Uganda. We greatly appreciate their efforts with regard to growing the game of golf in Uganda,” said the club’s captain Emmanuel Wamala.

Last year’s overall winners were Dickson Agaba and Bernadette Musanabera.

“We take great pride in the fact that we are a true proponent of the game of golf in Uganda, and it is through partnerships like the one we are strengthening here today that we can continue having an impact that will be felt for generations to come, in line with our new purpose – which is empower Africa’s tomorrow, together, one story at a time,” Mumba Kalifungwa, the ABSA Uganda’s Managing Director, said at the launch of the tournament at the Uganda Golf Club.

The Uganda Professional Golfers Association, will have a prize kitty of 10 million on offer. The professionals will play a round of 72 holes, last year’s winner was Deo Akope.