Captain Morgan sets Mbarara party scene ablaze with the Spice Takeover launch

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries’ leading rum, Captain Morgan set Mbarara party scene ablaze with the Spice Takeover launch at Soho Terrace Bar. This marks the return of the thrilling consumer experience for a second edition this year.

The announcement was made during a mini spice takeover experience, where Mbarara party lovers were immersed in the world of Spice with signature rum-based cocktails, vibrant red-themed photo booths, and a diverse lineup of top DJs from Kampala and Mbarara including Dj Tonny and Red, hosted by MC Kartel and Jokwiz Klean.

Set to take place this July at University Inn, the Spice Takeover Mbarara edition promises an epic experience for all consumers featuring electrifying music mash ups from talented DJs and MCs within Mbarara and Kampala.

The Spice Takeover platform is a movement for those who bring unique flavor of fun anywhere.

“We are bringing the bold, adventurous spirit of Captain Morgan to life this July through experiences that complement our consumers in an authentic and exciting way. Mbarara represents a vibrant and diverse consumer base for Captain Morgan and we can’t wait to spice up and evolve their experiences”, said Judie Nadekya, the Captain Morgan Brand Manager, Uganda Breweries.

This launch signals the start of a nationwide series of Spice Takeover experiences, set to ignite key cities with dynamic performances, interactive brand experiences, and the unmistakable taste of Captain Morgan spiced rum.

The Spice Takeover platform was unveiled last year under the global Captain Morgan Spice On campaign, that aims to celebrate individuality and self expression by elevating everyday experiences of rum-lovers in unique ways.

