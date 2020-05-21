CAO orders audit of Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipal council

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bushenyi district Chief Administrative Officer Malik Mahabba has ordered for a special audit of Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipal council.

This follows a directive from the Criminal Investigations Department. The police are investigating cases of embezzlement of 92 million shillings and 194 million shillings.

According to the letter dated 21st May, Mahabba requests Samuel Kumwesiga, the Acting Principal Internal Auditor, Bushenyi district local government to carry out a special audit of all revenue sources and financial transactions carried out during the financial years 2014/15 and 2019/2020.

Mahabba wants the internal audit to establish among others; how much was collected since 1st July 2019 and how much was banked on the general fund account and whether funds were withdrawn from the general fund account and for what purpose.

The directive for an audit follows the arrest of the Municipal Treasurer Jackson Muhwezi and the interdiction of Deus Nuwagaba, the Engineer Ishaka -Bushenyi Municipal council on allegations of misusing over 194 million shillings.

The funds were released to Ishaka-Bushenyi municipality by Finance Ministry as an advance for local revenue in the first quarter of the 2019-2020 financial year.

Muhwezi, who is currently in police custody at Bushenyi police station is also alleged to have forged the signature of the former town clerk Gwavu Kiwanuka and withdrew 91 Million Shillings from the Municipal account.

In February, the Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi ordered for the interdiction of the two district officials after Ishaka Bushenyi Municipal councilors petitioned his office to intervene in allegations of corruption and abuse of office at the municipal council.

Mahabba says the auditor is expected to present a report of the findings to his office not later than May 29th.

Apollo Kakonge, the Executive Director West Ankole Civil Society Forum said that the audit gives hope of proper investigations. He says that they have in the past called for investigations in vain.

******

URN