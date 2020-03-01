Canterbury Archbishop calls for united Anglican Communion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justin Portal Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury in United Kingdom has argued Church of Uganda to remain steadfast and in Communion with the entire church despite differences.

He was speaking while giving his welcoming remarks during the enthronement of Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, the 9th Church of Uganda Archbishop.

The primate, who surprised the congregation when he sang lyrics from ‘Tukudendereze Yesu’, a Luganda hymn observed that although Church of England and CoU have differences, he is very aware that Jesus remains the same and saves, which unites the Anglican Communion.

CoU and Church of England disagreed on their perception of homosexuality. Church of Uganda strongly preached against the vice, saying it is incompatible with Scripture.

Archbishop Webly, who visited the Uganda martyrs shrine in Namugongo on Saturday, said he was pleased to see the transforming experience and seeds of the extraordinary church.

He notes that because of Uganda’s witness to Christ, the Anglican Communion remains firm.

Speaking at the same event, Martin Nyaboho, the Archbishop of Anglican Church of Brazil noted that many churches in America are inspired by the Church in Africa and Uganda in particular for keeping and heeding to the scriptures.

Justin Badi Arama, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda noted that there is a challenge for the church more so its leaders who need to remain steady and guard the gospel.

In his speech as Chief Guest President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni expressed confidence in the newly enthroned Archbishop to transform CoU and citizens of Uganda.

He noted that Dr. Kazimba did a wonderful job of transforming Mityana Diocese where he served as Bishop before he was elevated and challenged him to scale up his efforts as he now heads the entire CoU.

He lauded outgoing Archbishop, Stanley Ntagali and his predecessor, Henry Luke Orombi for their efforts to make CoU self-sustaining by implementing several project like the construction of Church House on Kampala Road among others.

Museveni explained that the projects shade a clear picture that the church is growing. He also noted that he was pleased with the presence of all religious leaders at the enthronement ceremony despite their religious affiliations, which he said shows that CoU and Ugandans have developed from narrow doctrines.

Corona Virus Management

He also took chance to remind Uganda to practice safe hygiene rituals to eliminate the threat of Corona Virus.

With humor, the president noted that however much, he had the urge to get the blessings of Archbishop Justin Webly from Canterbury when he visited State House; he just had to wave at him as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus.

Museveni asked Ugandans to get rid of unhygienic and other practices that may expose them to the deadly Corona virus, which is ravaging the world.