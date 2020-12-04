Candidate Amuriat arrested

Rubirizi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested Forum for Democratic Change Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi as he headed to Rubirizi District for his Campaigns.

Amuriat was arrested by Bushenyi Police personnel commanded by Komakech at around 10:00 am.

Amuriat is supposed to traverses Rubirizi, Bushenyi and Buhweju districts today.

Guma Gumisiriza, a member of the ‘Peoples Government’ Bushenyi says Amuriat was intercepted at Omunkombe at the borderline of Rubirizi and Bushenyi districts and forced into a private numbered land cruiser and whisked away.

Martial Tumusiime, Greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson says Amuriat is being transported to Mbarara.

Martial says Amuriat has been wanted by police since Wednesday when he defied lawful orders.

Amuriat engaged in running battles with police on Wednesday in Mbarara city after police tried to block from accessing the central business centre.

Amuriat used a Boda Boda to access the business centre and as he tried to move motorcycle knocked the District Police Commander of Mbarara John Rutagira.

Amuriat said at Mbarara Police station said he is suspicious that his arrest is a delay tactic to stop him from reaching his people for campaigns.

He said that Mr Museveni is scared of the strong opposition that is almost causing change.

Amuriat asked his fellow presidential candidates not to call off their campaigns just because he has been arrested.

He said he will resume with his campaign trail after he is released.

********

URN