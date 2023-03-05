Cancerous skin lesion removed from Biden’s chest, no further treatment required: physician

Washington, USA | Xinhua | A cancerous skin lesion had been removed from U.S. President Joe Biden’s chest, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said on Friday.

O’Connor wrote in a memo that the tissue was removed as part of Biden’s health assessment at a military hospital last month and sent for a traditional biopsy.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” O’Connor revealed. “No further treatment is required.”

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to “spread” or metastasize, O’Connor said, adding that “they do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal.”

“The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare,” the White House doctor noted.

Biden, 80, had his annual physical exam two weeks ago. O’Connor announced later that he “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male” who is fit to carry out the duties of the presidency.