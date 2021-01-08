Can Musumba break Kadaga’s grip on Kamuli?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Salaamu Musumba’s bid to end Rebecca Kadaga’s stretch as the Kamuli district woman representative has been met with mixed reactions from the public with some supporting her whereas others want her to back down from the race.

Much as the Kamuli district woman MP race has attracted three contenders including National Unity Platform-NUP’s Bridget Babirye, the tight race is between Forum for Democratic Change-FDC’s, Salaamu and National Resistance Movement-NRM’s Kadaga.

Although both Salaamu and Kadaga have each kept on pledging to increase developmental projects in Kamuli district without publicly demeaning each other, supporters of both camps have engaged themselves in endless physical and verbal attacks.

Once a legislator representing Bugabula South in the constituent assembly and the Kamuli district L.C.V chairperson between 2012-2016, Salaamu Musumba is riding on what she terms as the her then good service delivery to woo voters to her side, whereas Kadaga has tagged her candidature on experienced leadership and social economic empowerment for all, following her achievements as the Speaker of Parliament over the years.

Enid Mutono, a fruit vendor in Kamuli municipality says that Kadaga has served them well but she should retire gracefully. “She is a role model to most of us, but it would be honorable of her to retire gracefully so that she can render her political guidance to the young women who have admired and looked up to her for the past 30 years,” she says.

Isaac Kulaba, an elder from Kamuli municipality says that basing on her 34 year reign and political experience, Kadaga should vie for the biggest office in the land where she can better serve her people.

He adds that Kadaga’s long stay on the affirmative ticket has watered down her earlier achievements attained during her early political days.

Charles Mugaya, the NRM chairperson in Nabuwigulu sub county also says that Salaamu Musumba is a better lobbyist who will pressurize government to fulfill its’ promises to the people of Kamuli.

However, Samuel Bamwole, the Kamuli district NRM chairperson says that Kadaga is a unifying factor and the people should elect her so as to foster continued development within their area.

*****

URN