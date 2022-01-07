Cameroon separatists set off bomb in AFCON host city

Yaoundé, Cameroon | Xinhua | Separatist fighters in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region of Southwest have set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in the town of Limbe which will host matches of the Africa Cup Nations (AFCON), according to local police.

No one was injured in the explosion which went off early Thursday at Half Mile neighborhood of the city which will host Group F AFCON matches including Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia.

Separatist fighters who have vowed to disrupt AFCON in the city said on social media they were responsible for the blast and stressed that it was “a warning sign of what we will do during AFCON”.

Separatist leaders had said they do not want AFCON matches to take place in a region “at war”.

Cameroon army has deployed additional ammunitions and troops to the region who undertake routine day and night patrols.

Separatists had since 2017 been clashing with government forces in Anglophone regions of Southwest and Northwest where they want to create an independent nation they call “Ambazonia”.

AFCON will officially begin on Sunday in the capital Yaounde and will run for four weeks.

