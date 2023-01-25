Cameroon says no foreign country mandated to mediate separatist conflict

Yaounde, Cameroon | Xinhua | The Cameroonian government has not mandated “any foreign country or external entity” to mediate an armed separatist conflict in its English-speaking regions, the country’s Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi said in a statement Monday night.

The statement came barely four days after Canada’s foreign ministry said that it has accepted a mandate to mediate between the government of Cameroon and some separatist factions in the regions in a bid to resolve the conflict.

“It is … up to the Cameroonian people, to the institutions and leaders that they have freely chosen to seek appropriate ways and means to address problems facing our country,” Sadi said in the statement, stressing that the government was already making efforts to reconstruct the areas affected by the conflict.

Since 2017, Cameroonian forces have been battling with armed separatists who want to create an independent nation in the Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.