Cameroon media mogul arrested after journalist’s murder

Yaounde, Cameroon | Xinhua | Cameroon’s security forces on Monday arrested a media mogul in connection with the murder of a prominent journalist, Martinez Zogo, according to authorities.

Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, who owns Group Anecdote, a private media enterprise, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. local time.

“It is a legal procedure that is following its course, and we know that investigators are doing just their work,” Group Anecdote said in a statement confirming his arrest.

His close collaborators, journalist Bruno Bidjang and retired colonel Etoundi Nzoe, were also arrested.

Zogo, the manager of the private radio station Amplitude FM, was abducted in late January by unknown gunmen and his corpse was found five days later.

Last week, Cameroon’s presidency said “several” alleged perpetrators of Zogo’s murder have been arrested.