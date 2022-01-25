Cameroon beat brave Comoros

Onana parried away Youssouf M’Changama free kick before Collins Fai cleared the rebound.

Aboubakar was presented a great chance to increase his tournament tally, when Ekambi found him in space but his effort went wide.

Ekambi scored from a Aboubakar’s pass to ease the pressure on the home faithful with a well taken strike.

Onana denied Comoros with a double save to keep Cameroon’s lead on 32 minutes. Ahmed Mogni fired a low goal bound strike which Onana turned away before blocking Mohamed Baki’s follow up strike.

The second half was more open with both side creating chances while both goalkeepers pulled brilliant saves.

Chaker Alhadhur denied Aboubakar seven minutes after the restart with a great save.

Aboubakar found the back of the net but he was flagged offside on 64 minutes as Cameroon search for the winner.

The tournament’s leading scorer got his goal on 70 minutes to become the first player in the 21st century to score more than 5 goals in a single TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Comoros pulled a goal back from Youssouf M’Changama’s long range free kick to set up for a thrilling end.

Onana had earlier saved Abdallah Ali Mohamed and El Fardou Ben Mohamed to send the hosts through.