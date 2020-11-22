Calvert-Lewin bangs brace as Everton win at Fulham

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two goals by the Premier League’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped Everton overcome Fulham 3-2 at Craven Cottage.

The visitors were ahead after just 41 seconds, Richarlison making an instant impact on his return from suspension as he crossed for Calvert-Lewin to tap in the fastest goal of the season so far.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid drew Fulham level on 15 minutes following a neat exchange with Tom Cairney.

But Lucas Digne then assisted two further first-half goals for the visitors. The Frenchman squared the ball for Calvert-Lewin’s second of the match and 10th of the season, before crossing for Abdoulaye Doucoure to head in his first Everton goal.

Ivan Cavaleiro miskicked a penalty over the crossbar for Fulham’s third successive failed spot-kick this season, before substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s deflected effort pulled a goal back on 70 minutes.

Everton held on to end a run of three straight losses and move up to sixth place.

Fulham stay 17th with four points from nine matches.