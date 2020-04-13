Calls for peace dominate special prayers on Kabaka’s 65th birthday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Special thanksgiving prayers for the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 65th Birthday have been dominated by a call for peace as the country battles COVID-19.

The service was held on Monday at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe. It was led by Rev. Abraham Kisakye, the Vicar of Natete Archdeacon assisted by the Head of the Missions Department in Namirembe Cathedral, Rev. Samuel Muwonge.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, this year’s prayers were limited to a few religious leaders and journalists without the attendance of different Kingdom leaders and subjects.

Rev. Abraham Kisakye noted that Kabaka Mutebi has passed through a lot of hurdles in the past and that it was only proper to give thanks for God’s grace.

He noted that due to different health challenges in the Kingdom, Kabaka has shown exemplary leadership and came up with initiatives to fight against Fistula, Sickle cell and other diseases wrecking the Kingdom and country.

Rev. Kisakye added that Buganda is very pleased with the leadership of Kabaka Mutebi which he said is full-on integrity. He noted the provision of education opportunities by the Kingdom under the Kabaka’s Education Fund through which bursaries are extended to the poor and other initiatives that have been put in place to ensure that his subjects’ way of life is improved.

“As we celebrate Kabaka’s 65th birthday, God should open eyes of the different leaders in the Kingdom so that they may understand the need of God’s guidance as they accomplish work entrusted to them by the King,” he said.

Rev. Muwonge in a special prayer called for peace upon the Kabaka and the Kingdom and also unity among the subjects.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga appealed for more prayers for the Kingdom and the Country so that it emerges out of the current coronavirus crisis. He also sent out a specific message to the Kingdom subjects to heed to Kabaka’s messages in the fight against HIV/Aids and also keep safe from Coronavirus.

