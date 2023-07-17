Call for unity, peace in north Uganda dominates Catholic ordination

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Calls for peace and unity in the Northern Region including Karamoja dominated the ordination of priests and a deacon at Gulu Archdiocese Catholic Church in Gulu City.

Four deacons and one seminarian from Gulu Archdiocese were on Saturday ordained priests and deacons respectively from Gulu Cathedral Church in Gulu City.

Deacons Michael Odong Zidane, Denis Idor Kenyi, Joel Okot, and Raymond Okot and seminarian is Felix Bongomin were ordained by Archbishop John Baptist Odama of Gulu Catholic Archdiocese in the company of dozens of clerics and witnessed by thousands of believers and government officials among them Betty Amongi, the State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development.

During the ordination, Archbishop Odama expressed worries over the rising insecurity and rights abuses in the Karamoja regions and parts of East Acholi.

He said that it is unfortunate that the areas are experiencing a lot of division right from family levels, clans and tribal lines, and religious sects.

He identified the areas of Moroto and Kotido as experiencing insecurity and killings as well as robberies which have made life challenging, even for the men of God.

Other areas he identified include Namukora, Omiya Anyima, Madi Opei, Patongo, and Puranga in Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago, and Pader districts.

The Archbishop disclosed during the ceremony that he will consider deploying the newly ordained and more priests in the affected areas to preach peace, foster unity among humanity, and end the conflicts by preaching the gospel of unity through their ministries.

The event was attended by representatives of Christians and leaders from the Catholic Diocese of Moroto.

The call comes at a time when the areas of Karamoja and Eastern Acholi are experiencing an increase in gun violence and cattle raiding. This has led to several loss of lives and unrest among the affected communities.

The Gulu Archdiocese will in August this year conduct ordination of eight other deacons and six seminarians within the various parishes in Gulu Archdiocese.

*****

URN