CAF president Ahmad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19

Accra, Ghana | XINHUA |

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad has tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from the continental football governing body said on Friday.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday, October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms and submitted to the COVID-19 protocol. Today, the test results are positive. The president immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel,” the CAF statement said.

The statement further mentioned that all those who came into contact with the CAF president over the last seven days especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.

