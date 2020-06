Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | The Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 has been postponed to January 2022. The African Nations Championship ( CHAN) Cameroon 2020 has also been moved to 2021.

The CAF Executive Committee made the decision in a meeting on Tuesday, 30 June 2020, via video-conference. The Africa soccer governing body discussed the future of competitions and other related issues following the COVID-19 pandemic.