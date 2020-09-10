CAF finally announce dates for 2021 Africa nations championship

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finally fixed the final dates for the 2021 Total Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ahmad Ahmad, the CAF President announced the development during a zoom press conference, before more details where sent out in a press release.

During an executive committee meeting held today via video-conference it was decided the 2021 CHAN competition will take place January 16th to February 7th in Cameroon.

Initially the tournament meant for players featuring in respective home Leagues in Africa was meant to take place this year in March before the emergence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) caused a stop to football in the continent.

Uganda Cranes, Tanzania and Rwanda qualified to represent the Central Eastern Zone in the tournament that will attract 16 teams. Morocco who last hosted in 2018 are the defending champions. It will be the fifth time Uganda Cranes participate in a CHAN competition after featuring in the 2011 (Sudan), 2014 (South Africa), 2016 (Rwanda) and in 2018 in Morocco.

The CAF Executive Committee also decided that the Ordinary General Assembly will take place on December 11th in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The elections where incumbent Ahmad Ahmad is expected to seek a second term have been set for March 12th in Rabat, Morocco.

URN