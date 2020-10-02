CAF engages stakeholders on club licensing, stadia

ACCRA, GHANA | XINHUA | Ahead of the resumption of continental competitions, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has arranged an online workshop on club licensing and stadia to discuss with stakeholders the key elements in the organization of the game.

CAF Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe described the workshop as “a very important step” for the resumption of competitions, after months of no activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we want to develop our leagues, we have to consider club licensing seriously. We want to help our member associations with the implementation and development of the system. Club licensing is mandatory, and CAF will supervise the implementation process,” Baffoe said.

African football’s governing body announced the new licensing online platform would be launched in January 2021.

*********

XINHUA