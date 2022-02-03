CAF denies Ghana’s request for World Cup qualifier venue change

Accra, Ghana | Xinhua | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected a request by Ghana to change the match venue for the Black Stars’ playoff against Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier next month, said a statement by the continental body on Wednesday.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) had requested to move the match venue from Cape Coast to Kumasi.

According to CAF, the GFA previously notified them that the playoffs would be held at the Cape Coast sports stadium, west of Ghana, but they were unable to grant the request due to time constraints.

“Based on the venue selection received from each of the participating national associations, CAF has timely concluded the assessment of the selected stadium(s) and communicated to FIFA the venue decisions for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round,” added the CAF.

“Considering that match day is in less than 30 days, CAF is not in a position to delay any further the confirmation of the match venue. The selection of the venue, the respective date, and time of the match has to be set well in advance, having a direct impact on the preparation of match logistics and operations by all the concerned parties,” it added.

The CAF set December 24, 2021, as the deadline for the participating national associations to select and communicate with them their preferred venue for the playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers.

