CAF Awards 2025: Hakimi player of year, Ref Nabadda shines

Achraf Hakimi, Ghizlane Chebbak lead Morocco’s Golden Night at CAF Awards 2025

Rabat, Morocco | CAF ONLINE | Achraf Hakimi claimed the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award and compatriot Ghizlane Chebbak the CAF Women’s Player of the Year prize in a double triumph for Morocco at the CAF Awards 2025 in Rabat on Wednesday, as Africa’s best performers of the year were honoured.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by players, coaches and Legends from across the continent and beyond, in a celebration of excellence in African football as the game continues to make major strides on the international stage.

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Hakimi was named CAF Men’s Player of the Year after a sensational 2025 in which he won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, French Ligue 1, Coupe de France and reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

He also helped Morocco qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and is the first defender to be named Africa’s best player since former TP Mazembe centre-back Bwanga Tshimen in 1973, and first Moroccan since Mustapha Hadji in 1998.

Chebbak has been a model of consistency for club and country in 2025 and was the leading scorer at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July, where Morocco finished runners-up to Nigeria.

She moved from AS FAR to Saudi club Al-Hilal ahead of the 2025/26 season, where she is a teammate of six-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala.

Chebbak is the first ever winner of the award from Morocco.

Another Morocco international was recognised as Yassine Bounou claimed the CAF Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award after a standout year that included being named in the Best XI at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie retained the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third consecutive year, having helped the Super Falcons secure the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024 title.

CAF Men’s Coach of the Year went to Bubista, who led Cape Verde to a maiden FIFA World Cup qualification for 2026, the greatest achievement in the country’s football history.

The CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award will be presented upon completion of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League Egypt 2025.

DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele was named CAF Men’s Interclub Player of the Year after finishing as top scorer in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2024/25, helping his Egyptian club Pyramids lift the trophy for the first time.

The CAF Women’s Interclub Player of the Year winner will also be announced at the conclusion of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

Othmane Maamma won the CAF Men’s Young Player of the Year award after playing a starring role in Morocco’s thrilling triumph at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2025.

Morocco’s Doha El Madani retained the CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award after helping AS FAR to the Morocco Women’s Championship and finishing as top scorer at the CAF Women’s Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2025, where Morocco took the title.

Morocco’s Under-20 team were named Men’s National Team of the Year after winning the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2025, while Nigeria’s Super Falcons were the Women’s National Team of the Year following their TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024 success, earning the honour for a second straight year.

Pyramids’ TotalEnergies CAF Champions League triumph made them worthy winners of the CAF Men’s Club of the Year award, while the women’s club prize will be announced after the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

Goal of the Year went to Tanzania’s Clement Mzize for his stunning long-range strike for Young Africans against TP Mazembe in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League. It was the only award decided by a fan vote.

CAF AWARDS 2025 WINNERS

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco / Al Hilal)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Al Hilal)

CAF GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Brighton & Hove Albion)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo / Pyramids)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco / Watford)

CAF YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

CAF COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Bubista (Cape Verde)

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Morocco Under-20

CAF NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Nigeria

CAF CLUB OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Pyramids (Egypt)

REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Omar Abdulkadir (Somalia)

ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Liban Abdoulrazack (Djibouti)

REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Shamirah Nabadda (Uganda)

ASSISTANT REFEREE OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Tabara Mbodji (Senegal)