Cabinet approves takeover of Mountains of the Moon University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet has approved the takeover of Mountains of the Moon University as a public university in order to enable it provide quality teaching and learning that is relevant and competitive.

According to a statement issued by the Uganda Media Center and signed by Obed Katureeba one of the communications officials, cabinet sitting on Monday 7th December, at State House Entebbe took the decision in order to enable the institution to offer courses that address the needs of the local, national and international community. It is also meant to promote community service and research for the social, economic and political development of the country.

In 2017, management of the Fort Portal based University applied to government to take it over and turn it into a public university saying they could no longer afford the high cost of running the institution.

The private institution was established in 2005 by a team of eminent people from the Tooro region as a community university. The founders include Professor Edward Rugumayo, Justice Seith Manyindo and Tom Butime among others.

In January 2018, President Yoweri Museveni directed the Education and Sports Ministry to take over Mountains of the Moon and Busoga University. Last year in January, the State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo appointed a task force to effect the transition.

The committee was chaired by Dr Pius Coxwell Achanga who is also the Head of Institutional and Programme Accreditation – IPA at National Council for Higher Education-NCHE and Dr Edmond Kagambe. Other members were Grace Kazooba Nyakahuma and Prof John Kasenene, the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Speaking at the university’s 12th graduation ceremony last year, the State Minister for Higher Education Muyingo noted that the task force concluded its work paving way for government take over this year. He said the university had already been budgeted for in the next financial year.

