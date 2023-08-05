C-Care Launches in Uganda, to invest $40 million as part of its expansion strategy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | C-Care Group, one of the largest healthcare networks, has officially launched in Uganda, introducing easily accessible, affordable, and innovative quality healthcare to millions of Ugandans across the country through its extensive network of hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

C-Care Uganda was officially launched at the Kampala Serena Hotel Friday by the State Minister for Health in charge of Primary Health Care, Margaret Muhanga, alongside C-Care Group’s CEO, Helene Echevin, and Sukhmeet Sing Sandhu, the CEO of C-Care Uganda.

During the launch, Echevin expressed her gratitude to the Ugandan government for fostering a favourable environment for private healthcare providers to extend quality healthcare services to the people. She extended appreciation to Dr. Ian Clarke, the founder of International Hospital Kampala (IHK) and International Medical Centres(IMCs), for his vision, and praised the dedication and hard work of C-Care staff in delivering professional, expert, and compassionate healthcare.

“C-Care feels welcomed and committed to be here as a partner with all the actors in the health sector. We will continue to invest in state-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities to enable our medical experts, some of them seated here today, to provide much-needed care to those who need it most. We will also continue to expand our network to additional towns across the country,” Echevin said.

C-Care currently operates with 1 hospital, 20 clinics, 20 laboratories, over 80 specialist doctors, and 900 staff, providing quality healthcare to 500,000 Ugandans annually across the group.

Echevin emphasized that state-of-the-art machinery and expertise would be futile without going the extra mile to ensure patients’ well-being. She emphasized the importance of showing care and empathy to gain patients’ trust in delivering better services.

In her speech, Muhangat congratulated C-Care on its landmark achievement and welcomed their presence in Uganda’s healthcare sector. She commended C-Care’s dedication to transforming healthcare in Uganda and urged them not to stop at just launching the brand but to continue prioritizing patient care and striving to be the best.

“The launch of C-Care signifies a new chapter in our healthcare journey. It is a testament to the institution’s adaptability, foresight, and resilience in the face of evolving challenges,” Muhanga said. “I commend the hospital’s leadership and staff for their unwavering determination to embrace change and continue serving and welcoming the public into their health facilities with open arms.”

She further advised that the rebranding from IHK and IMC to C-Care should not be merely a change of name or logo but should represent their renewed promise to citizens – a promise of enhanced care, advanced medical technologies, and a patient-centred approach.

Muhanga also commended the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders for their collective efforts and shared vision towards making C-Care a world-class healthcare institution that Ugandans can be proud of. She assured the government’s continued support towards providing affordable and easily accessible healthcare for Ugandans.

Sukhmeet Singh Sandhu, the CEO of C-Care Uganda, expressed his joy at the successful launch of the C-Care brand in Uganda. He thanked the government for its support and called for continued support to improve services.

Sandhu emphasized C-Care’s dedication to providing quality and trusted healthcare to Ugandans, and he stressed their commitment to pioneering advancements in medical technology, treatment methodologies, patient care, and clinical outcomes.

“Our impact on the healthcare industry in this region will be profound. C-Care Uganda is dedicated to continually raising the bar and setting new benchmarks for medical excellence through strategic collaborations and investments in cutting-edge research,” Sandhu said.

He pledged continued dedication to quality services and expressed confidence in making a positive and lasting impact on the health and well-being of the community. He described C-Care as a symbol of hope, compassion, and progress, aiming to redefine healthcare standards and empower the people of the region to lead healthier and happier lives.

C-Care is a Mauritian private healthcare group founded in 2008 and part of the CIEL Healthcare network, majority shareholder being CIEL, a Mauritian diversified investment group. C-Care owns and operates two hospitals (Darné, Wellkin Hospital), and two clinics (Grand-Baie, and Tamarin) which are among the best healthcare facilities in Mauritius.

About C-Care Uganda, formerly known as International Medical Group with International Hospital Kampala (IHK) & International Medical Centres (IMCs), is Uganda’s largest private healthcare network, with a tertiary, multi-speciality hospital and 20 clinics across the country delivering easily accessible, affordable, and leading-edge quality healthcare to cater to the changing needs of the growing population. C-Care epitomizes medical innovations and quality healthcare, offering easy connectivity and accessibility to patients from Uganda.