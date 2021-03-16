Bwera residents work on 12KM communitya road

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Kyogha parish in Bwera Sub-county Kasese district has started working on the 12.7-kilometer community access road, which has been in a sorry state since last year. Kyogha parish comprises seven villages.

Residents mobilized through their umbrella Kyogha Elite and secured permission from Kasese Chief Administrative Officer, Asuman Amis to work on the road. Over 60 residents volunteered to clear the bush along the road, pave water runways and level the road.

Kasese district local government provided them with technical guidance and machinery. Enos Bwambale, the General Secretary for the association, says that they resolved to intervene after heavy rains destroyed the road, making it impossible for people and vehicles to move.

According to Bwambale, they were able to raise over Shillings 6million to facilitate their work and buy murrum. The residents told URN that many people have got accidents because of the many gullies that have filled the road since it was last rehabilitated five years ago.

Davis Masereka, one of the residents requested the Government to complete the community access roads by putting murrum especially those that connect them to health centers since they have opened them.

Adinan Muhindo, the Kyogha South village LC I Chairperson said the roads in his village have been in bad shape for the last five years.

Emmanuel Masereka, the Bwera Sub county LC III Chairperson blamed district officials for neglecting the area. He says the roads were last rehabilitated in 2016.

Kasese Chief Administrative Officer, Asuman Amis says that they have been struggling to open and rehabilitate community road due to lack of funding

********

URN