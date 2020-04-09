Bwera, Mpondwe put under temporary total lockdown as residents defy presidential directives

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bwera and Mpondwe towns in Kasese district were on Wednesday put under a total lock-down.

Security forces ordered the closure of businesses both dealing in food and non-food stuff.

They also stopped cargo movements across the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

Bwera Division Police Commander, Sadat Sabila says the purpose of the temporary total lockdown was to secure the lives of the local communities.

He said the two towns had continued to maintain large gatherings that flout the presidential directive.

Emmanuel Tabaro a shop owner at Mpondwe town says traders woke up only to find security personnel patrolling the town, ordering all shops to remain closed.

Karim Abdul a cargo driver, who was heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, said he was stopped from travelling by security officers as he arrived at Bwera.

With all shops and restaurants closed, Abdul says long-distance drivers are now left with no food to eat.

Rwenzori East Regional Police Commander (RPC), SP Samuel Asiimwe said the total lockdown is meant to ensure that the presidential directives are adhered to.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner Lt. Joe Walusimbi says the abrupt operation was meant to flash-out idle persons that have been frequenting the town.

However, he says security will later allow business persons only dealing in food products to reopen.

Once the lockdown is lifted, Walusimbi cautioned businesses orders to desist holding gathering around their shops or less they risk having their shops closed indefinitely.

