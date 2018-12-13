Buzindere residents vandalize MV Templar wreckage

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Scrap dealers have started vandalizing the wreckage of MV Templar following the withdrawal of police guards.

The wreckage was towed to a place near Mutima beach in Buzindere village in Mpatta Sub County in Mukono district shortly after it was retrieved from Lake Victoria, a week after it capsized with dozens of the revelers.

Police cordoned off the area, since investigations into the boat accident are still ongoing. However, some residents say the officers withdrew a few days later, leaving the wreckage unattended too. URN visited the wreckage on Tuesday and observed that some of the parts including chairs are missing.

George Onyango, a resident and a fisherman at the nearby landing site, says he only saw a Police motorbike next to the wreckage once and hasn’t seen any other officer guarding it.

John Bosco Twagyiremungu, a resident wants police to give them the wreckage, saying it doesn’t have any value.

Palot Abenyu also a resident in the area, says the boat should be removed because it evokes bad memories, saying some of them lost their relatives in the boat tragedy.

Fred Kiro Ocheng, the LC I chairman Buzindere village confirmed that some people have started vandalizing the boat. He promised to deploy spies and the defense secretary to arrest whoever gets anything from the boat.

MV Templar belonged to the late Michael Bisase, the proprietor of K-Palm beach. Bisase and his wife, Sheila Nalubowa Bisase were among the 32 people killed when the vessel capsized while ferrying revelers from KK beach in Gabba to K Palm Beach in Mukono district for a party last month.

***

URN