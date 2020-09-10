Buyaga east MP demands open tallying of votes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eric Musana, the Buyaga East Incumbent MP has called for open tallying of votes.

Musana contested against Stephen Twesige, the third Deputy Prime Minister Bunyoro Kingdom in the NRM party primaries. However, no winner was announced after a re-voting was announced for Pacwa trading centre in Pacwa sub-county, where Musana and Mwesige failed to agree over alleged inflating of results on the declaration forms.

On Wednesday, John Arimpa Kigyaji the Vice-chairperson NRM Electoral Commission in a media statement said that in areas where the winners were not declared, the party has asked candidates to submit declaration of result forms to the party headquarters so that they can tally afresh and the winner declared.

However, while addressing a press conference on Thursday at Parliament, Musana says that holding onto the results for elections held on 4th September indicates that there are plans to alter the results.

Musana says that submitting the declaration of result forms will not help. He wants open tallying conducted in the presence of all candidates.

He says that according to his tally of the declaration forms, he garnered 28,663 against his Twesige, who got 25,014.

Musana says the party’s Electoral Commission should announce the genuine winner. He adds that if this matter is not handled properly it will divide voters in the NRM. He vowed to contest as an independent candidate if the matter isn’t resolved.

URN