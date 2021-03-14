Buwama NUP man praises his abductors for not torturing him

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A National Unity Platform-NUP victim who was abducted by non-uniformed masked gunmen has lauded his assailants for not torturing him contrary to his family and the public assumption that he may have been tortured to death.

Abdu Rashid Nkinga who was abducted together with eight other people in Buwama town council of Mpigi district on January 8th this year was never heard of for more than two months throwing the community into assumption that he might have been murdered.

When Minister Jeje Odong presented a list of 177 people who had been arrested before, during and after the January 14th presidential and parliamentary elections, and for participating in riots that followed the arrest of the then NUP presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Nkinga’s name did not appear on the list thereby dimming his people’s hope of seeing him alive again.

Nkinga who was abducted together with Ronald Mugerwa, Makenya Victor and Fred Kijjambu among others was elected LC 3 chairperson for Buwama town council despite his absence throughout the campaign period.

He says that unlike some people who claim to have been tortured while in detention, he did not register any kind of suffering or illness until when he was released.

Nkinga was released and dumped at Jalia city in Buwama town council on Saturday morning together with Bazira Emmanuel and Kawooya Bakera. He has assured the people of Buwama that even those who were not released with him including Makenya, Mugerwa and Kijjambu are still alive and would soon be set free.

He has however warned the youth against participating in protests and talking against leaders who he said are armed regardless of their status.

Nkinga also warned about the hypocrisy among close friends to which he attributes his abduction.

Meanwhile, the other victims who were released together with Nkinga declined to comment about their stay in captivity. They were all taken to Nkozi hospital for a medical check up by Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi and Mpigi Woman MP Teddy Nambooze but were quickly discharged.

URN