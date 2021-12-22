Busolwe general hospital battling blood shortage

Butaleja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is an acute shortage of blood at Busolwe General Hospital in Butaleja district.

The Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Innocent Musiime, says that they have been battling blood shortage for the past three months amidst an increase in malaria cases.

He says that only 4 out of ten children admitted to the hospital get blood for transfusion. Dr. Musiime says that they have lost six lives within the last three months due to lack of blood for transfusion.

The blood shortage has forced the district authorities to launch a blood donation drive in collaboration with boda boda riders.

Muhammad Jaleta, the chairperson of Butaleja Boda boda Riders Association, and Mbojja Sulaiman, a boda boda rider say that they always face the challenge of accessing blood in the health facilities where they are admitted.

Yazid Tabo, another boda boda rider and speaker of Busolwe town council, says that the boda boda riders have come up with an initiative of donating blood to show the government that boda boda riders are not bad people.

Andrew Bwebale, the Butaleja Resident District Commissioner appealed to other residents to donate blood because it can’t be manufactured.

He lauded the boda boda riders for starting the blood donation campaign, saying that they have set the pace for all boda boda riders in the country.

Butaleja district speaker, Yunus Hamira says the blood donation drive came at a time when blood is much needed in the district.

Apparently, patients in need of blood transfusion in Butaleja district are referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, which is 49kms away.

*****

URN