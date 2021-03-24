Busoga region NUP coordinators petition UHRC over alleged torture

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |The National Unity Platform-NUP coordinators in the Busoga region on Tuesday filed a petition at the Uganda Human Rights Commission- UHRC offices, over the human rights violations in the region.

Led by Andrew Muwanguzi, the NUP’s coordinator for Eastern Uganda, the members petitioned the Eastern Regional Uganda Human Rights Commission-UHRC officer Betty Enangu. In the petition, NUP accuses security personnel of abducting their supporters and subjecting them to different forms of torture.

They note that regional NUP leaders who include the Jinja City Woman MP-elect, Manjeri Kyebakutika, the Kamuli district NUP coordinator, Moses Bigirwa, the acting Jinja city NUP coordinator Saulo Nsongambi and the Busoga sub-regional NUP coordinator, Bamu Lulenzi have been tortured by security personnel and are yet to get justice.

Bigirwa who was assigned with the responsibility of compiling cases of electoral related violence during the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections says that hundreds of their supporters were tortured and the declaration of results forms was forcefully confiscated from them after the polls.

Bigirwa adds that 23 polling agents in Luuka District who swore affidavits in support of the NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi’s election petition have been missing for the past two months and the party officials are yet to ascertain their whereabouts.

He further adds that the Luuka district NUP coordinator, Emmanuel Mbalasi has since fled into hiding for fear of being arrested.

Enangu promised to peruse through the petition and investigate the various allegations before delivering her verdict on the same.

********

URN