Busoga region MPs back Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament from the Busoga sub-region have pledged to support the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for the position of second national vice-chairperson of the National Resistance Movement- NRM party.

Kadaga will contest for the position with the State Minister for Lands and Bukono County MP, Persis Namuganza.

Speaking to journalists during Kadaga’s public address at the Jinja city hall on Saturday, Moses Balyeku, the Jinja West Member of Parliament who doubles as the Busoga parliamentary caucus vice chairperson says that all his colleagues have agreed to rally behind Kadaga.

Balyeku stresses that most people within Busoga are fond of fighting their own yet they ought to support them retain such positions for better service delivery within the region.

He adds that leadership is the determinant of the people’s general social welfare and it is befitting for the region to embrace great leaders.

Balyeku further says that Kadaga is the main lobbyist behind most government and non-government development projects within the region. He added that losing her position will affect the progress of others yet to be fulfilled government pledges.

Also Loy Katali, the Jinja district woman Member of Parliament says that the public should appreciate Kadaga’s contribution towards the region’s economic transformation.

However, the Butembe County MP, Nelson Lufafa claims that some MPs are holding secret meetings to de-campaign Kadaga. He warned them against sabotaging Kadaga’s candidature.

Kadaga said that her goal is to continue contributing towards the country’s transformation and is less bothered with negativity posed by her detractors.

******

URN