Busoga United defeat BIDCO FC in Uganda premier league tie

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Busoga United FC has defeated fellow Eastern based side Bidco FC in a Uganda Premier League match played on Saturday.

Busoga United stopped Bidco FC 2-1 in a game played at the Jinja based Arena Stadium.

Lawrence Tezikya and David Bagoole netted for Busoga United FC, while Musa Walangalila scored from a header for Bidco FC.

Abby Kikomeko, the Busoga United’s head coach says that his players were determined to win the game having lost 2-1 to Onduparaka FC in their previous match.

Kikomeko says his players have mastered the art of containing the ball within the midfield which he says will help perform well in the other matches of the second round of the League.

Dan Kabaale, the Bidco FC interim coach says he is still laying winning strategies since he is new at the Club. He adds that fans should be patient with their team as they anticipate for victory in the remaining League matches of the 2019/2020 season.

URN