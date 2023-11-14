Busoga Muslim community, DTB contribute to royal wedding

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kadhis from eight Muslim districts in Busoga have made contributions of livestock towards the organization of the Kyabazinga’s royal wedding. The Kyabazinga of Busoga, HRH Gabula Nadiope IV, will officially wed his bride, Jovia Mutesi, on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Busoga’s Regional Assistant to the Mufti, Dr. Sheikh Mohamaed Bowa, states that they purchased four cows and 20 goats from financial contributions made by the Kadhis alongside their congregants. This initiative aims to support the kingdom by providing food items to feed the guests on Saturday.

Dr. Bowa said that the royal wedding fundraising drives have showcased unity in diversity.

“It is no longer a regional affair, but rather a uniting factor, drawing government entities, public officials, multinationals, non-government agencies and other well-wishers alike, to support a uniting cause, where all strongholds in Busoga and local populations alike are jointly pushing for the same cause without divisions,” he said.

At the same time, DTB (Diamond Trust Bank) delivered a contribution of sh20 million.

The Vice Chairperson of the royal wedding’s organizing committee, Martin Tibalira, expressed gratitude to the general public and different entities for their contributions.